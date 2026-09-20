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Home / Amritsar / Akal Takht excommunicates SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla, Additional Head Granthi Malkit Singh

Akal Takht excommunicates SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla, Additional Head Granthi Malkit Singh

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar on Sunday

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:40 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The announcement was made from the Akal Takht by Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht and Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.
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The five Sikh high priests on Sunday excommunicated Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader Amarjit Singh Chawla and Additional Head Granthi of the Akal Takht, Malkit Singh, from the Sikh Panth.

Also read: SGPC suspends two staffers named in rape FIR against Akali leader

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Rape case registered against SAD leader Amarjit Singh Chawla; resigns from party, SGPC posts

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The announcement was made from the Akal Takht by Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht and Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Akal Takht Secretariat here today.

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The action against Chawla was taken in connection with a rape case registered against him at the Anandpur Sahib police station. A woman had alleged that Chawla had raped her during her stay in Anandpur Sahib, while Malkit Singh was accused of sending her obscene messages.

The meeting was attended by Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Granthi of Harmandir Sahib Kewal Singh, Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Tek Singh, Akal Takht Granthi Gurbakhshish Singh and one of the Panj Pyare, Mangal Singh.

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