DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Akal Takht Jathedar condemns attack on Alamgir gurdwara langar hall, seeks strict action

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns attack on Alamgir gurdwara langar hall, seeks strict action

Jathedar Gargaj asks SGPC to ensure removal of illegal encroachments near gurdwaras; SGPC chief Dhami also condemns attack

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:03 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj. File photo
Advertisement

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on the langar hall of historic Gurdwara Manji Sahib Patshahi Dasvin at Alamgir in Ludhiana and sought strict action against those responsible.

Jathedar Gargaj said the incident, in which some miscreants allegedly pelted the langar hall with bricks and stones, raised serious concerns about peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

Advertisement

He said the state government and district administration must take immediate steps to prevent illegal encroachments on valuable land near gurdwaras, particularly historic Sikh shrines.

Advertisement

According to the Jathedar, the gurdwara management, along with local SGPC members and Sikh leaders, had initiated legal action against the accused, leading to their arrest and the removal of encroachments.

Jathedar Gargaj said he had sought a detailed report from the SGPC and directed it to write to the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner for strict action.

Advertisement

The SGPC had also been asked to approach the Punjab Chief Secretary to ensure that illegal occupations and settlements were not allowed on valuable land near gurdwaras across the state.

“Gurdwaras served langar to people from all communities, particularly the poor and needy, without discrimination. This tradition would continue, but attacks on places serving humanity would not be tolerated,” he added.

He also cautioned against the circulation of AI-generated images related to the incident on social media.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the police should conduct a fair and thorough investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts