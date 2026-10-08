Akal Takht Jathedar condemns attack on Alamgir gurdwara langar hall, seeks strict action

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on the langar hall of historic Gurdwara Manji Sahib Patshahi Dasvin at Alamgir in Ludhiana and sought strict action against those responsible.

Jathedar Gargaj said the incident, in which some miscreants allegedly pelted the langar hall with bricks and stones, raised serious concerns about peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

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He said the state government and district administration must take immediate steps to prevent illegal encroachments on valuable land near gurdwaras, particularly historic Sikh shrines.

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According to the Jathedar, the gurdwara management, along with local SGPC members and Sikh leaders, had initiated legal action against the accused, leading to their arrest and the removal of encroachments.

Jathedar Gargaj said he had sought a detailed report from the SGPC and directed it to write to the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner for strict action.

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The SGPC had also been asked to approach the Punjab Chief Secretary to ensure that illegal occupations and settlements were not allowed on valuable land near gurdwaras across the state.

“Gurdwaras served langar to people from all communities, particularly the poor and needy, without discrimination. This tradition would continue, but attacks on places serving humanity would not be tolerated,” he added.

He also cautioned against the circulation of AI-generated images related to the incident on social media.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the police should conduct a fair and thorough investigation and take strict action against those responsible.