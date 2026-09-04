Akal Takht Jathedar Gargaj alleges desecration of kakaars, severe torture of Sikh youth by Punjab Police officers

Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargajj has demanded strict action against Punjab Police officers who allegedly tortured and desecrated 'kakaars' (articles of Sikh faith) of a Sikh youth Mohanjit Singh of Sheron village in Sangrur district for raising his voice against drugs and protesting during the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the village.

Highlighting the serious problem of drug abuse in Punjab, Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj said that 10 to 15 youths in every village had fallen prey to drugs. He said that the sale of “chitta” (heroin/synthetic drugs) should be stopped completely in Punjab, alleging that it was being sold under the government’s watch.

Advertisement

Jathedar Gargaj said Sikh youth Mohanjit Singh had peacefully shown a black flag to "Guru Dokhi" and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" Chief Minister from the rooftop of his neighbour’s house, which was his "democratic right". Showing a black flag was not a crime, he said, alleging that local DSP Harwinder Singh Khaira had put the same flag around the youth’s neck and dragged him away before subjecting him to severe illegal torture.

Advertisement

The Jathedar said he had also spoken to the Sangrur district superintendent of police and asked that the DSP and the SHO responsible for the alleged torture of the Sikh youth and desecration of his 'kakaars' should be immediately dismissed and legal action be initiated against them.

According to the youth’s disclosure, Kuldip Singh Gargaj said, the police allegedly struck his waist with a wire brush and poured salt on the wounds, hit him on the head with shoes, disrespected his beard and hair, and removed and tore his 'kachhera' (prescribed shorts – 'kakaar'). He said that if the police failed to dismiss the officials concerned and register a case against them "for hurting religious sentiments and subjecting the youth to torture", Akal Takht Sahib would stand with the victim and take further action in the matter. He added that he would soon visit the youth.

Advertisement

The Jathedar said that if such treatment was being meted out to Sikhs by the government of Punjab itself, what could be expected from authorities elsewhere in the world. He alleged that the state government was following the path of Zakariya Khan by perpetrating oppression and torture against Sikh youths, which would not be tolerated.

Questioning the state of democracy, he asked whether Punjab Police had become a law unto itself, with the government giving it unrestricted powers to do whatever it wanted. He said the Sikh youth had been opposing the drug menace and that the government should take effective steps to curb the rampant spread of drugs in Punjab.

The Jathedar said youths suffering from drug addiction needed help and support rather than being ostracised by society. He appealed to the youth to return to Anandpur Sahib, keep their kes (unshorn hair), give up drugs and reconnect with the Sikh way of life and the teachings of the Guru.