Akal Takht Jathedar Gargaj condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal at Nanded gurdwara

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Thursday condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal inside the complex of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji in Nanded.

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“Sikh devotees from across the country and around the world visit gurdwaras to pay obeisance and pray for the welfare of all humanity. It is extremely unfortunate that such an incident has taken place at such a sacred place,” he said.

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He said Sukhbir, along with his family, had visited Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, Nanded, as a devotee to pay obeisance. Sikh high priests, or Singh Sahibs, and the management of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib had accorded him due honour and respect in the morning. However, the attack on him by a miscreant inside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji complex was highly condemnable, the Jathedar added.

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Jathedar Gargaj said such an incident not only undermines the dignity and sanctity of gurdwaras but also damages the image of the Sikh community as a whole.

“A true Sikh of the Guru could never attack another Sikh who has come to pay obeisance at a gurdwara. A person who commits such an act cannot be a Sikh,” he said.