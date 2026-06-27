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Home / Amritsar / Akal Takht Jathedar urges Uttarakhand govt to act against leader over anti-Sikh remarks

Akal Takht Jathedar urges Uttarakhand govt to act against leader over anti-Sikh remarks

Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj also directs SGPC to initiate legal proceedings in Amritsar against Uttarakhand Kranti Dal leader

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:51 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj. File photo
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Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj urged the Uttarakhand government to take strict action against a leader of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal over alleged anti-Sikh remarks made in a viral video.

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Referring to the video, Gargajj said such individuals pose a serious threat to the country’s peace, harmony, and communal brotherhood. He urged the state government to act against those responsible and ensure the safety of Sikhs visiting Uttarakhand.

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He said that Uttarakhand Kranti Dal leader Ashish Negi should not forget that he is openly challenging the Sikh community, whose sacrifices and martyrdoms played a major role in enabling the country to enjoy freedom today, and warned that such expressions could have serious consequences.

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The Jathedar alleged that Negi’s statement clearly showed “deep-rooted anti-Sikh hatred” in the minds of certain disruptive elements and directed Sikhs to remain cautious of such individuals and advised them not to be provoked in any way while undertaking their journey.

He also expressed concern over what he described as repeated attempts by some individuals in Uttarakhand to question Sikhs’ right to wear the Kakaars, saying if Sikhs and Punjabis travel to Uttarakhand, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the state government.

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He alleged that some local individuals had first targeted Sikhs on pilgrimage over their religious symbols and attire and later made it communal and created tensions between the two communities. He urged the government to identify those responsible and take strict action.

He warned that if such behaviour continued unchecked, the Sikhs might be compelled to reconsider travel to Uttarakhand.

The Akal Takht Jathedar also directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to initiate legal proceedings in Amritsar against Negi over his threat and anti-Sikh remarks made in the viral video.

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