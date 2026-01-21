Akal Takht orders probe into Jalandhar sacrilege incident, calls for tight security at gurdwaras

Taking strict notice of the sacrilege committed at Gurdwara Sahib at Mahal village of Jalandhar by tearing sacred parts of Guru Granth Sahib, the Akal Takht, on Wednesday, ordered a probe into the incident. The SGPC has dispatched a team led by its member Ranjit Singh Kahlon to probe the incident.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj said, “Guru Granth Sahib is our Jagat Jyot Guru (Guru in living form), hence there can be no compromise with his honour, in any way.”

Gargaj spoke to SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan, who also belongs to Jalandhar, and other members of the area, asking them to ensure an impartial investigation.

Jathedar Gargaj directed Giani Joginder Singh, Head Granthi of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, to reach the incident site with a team from Takht today and dispatch a report regarding security arrangements at the gurdwara and the desecration incident. He said Giani Tek Singh, Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, would also reach the site and review the situation.

Gargaj asked the Punjab Government to reveal the identity of the conspirators and main culprits behind the sacrilege and take strict legal action against them.

At the same time, he stressed that the staff at gurdwaras should understand their responsibility of maintaining security at all times on the premises, ensuring that the arrangements are strong. He said at many places, laxity in security was still being reported, which showed that the administrators were more concerned about their own well-being rather than Guru Sahib’s.

He urged the Sikh community to ensure that security was maintained at all times and cameras were in functional in their respective area’s gurdwara.

He said mischievous elements had deeply hurt Sikh sentiments by making a child desecrate the sacred parts of Guru Sahib Sahib at the Sikh shrine in Jalandhar.

He said as per the preliminary information received, the security arrangements at the concerned gurdwara were not up to the mark.

Mann government lax, alleges SGPC chief Dhami

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged that the incident had exposed lax security arrangements made by the AAP-led Bhagwant Mann government. He added that it never took strict action against the culprits involved in the desecration of the Sikh scriptures and symbols in the past, which had encouraged unscrupulous elements to go forth with their nefarious designs.