Akal Takht orders Takht Patna committee to withdraw ‘tankhaiyah’ decision or face action

A day after the “Panj Pyaras” (Guru’s five beloved ones) of Takht Sri Patna Sahib fired a salvo by declaring two Takht jathedars “tankhaiyah” (guilty of religious misconduct), the Akal Takht Secretariat, Amritsar, has ordered the Takht management to withdraw this decision promptly or face stern action.

A statement issued by the Akal Takht Secretariat read, “According to Sikh Rehat Maryada, Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the highest among the five Takhts, and its decisions and orders are binding on all Takht Sahibs and the entire Sikh community. No group of Panj Pyaras from any Takht Sahib has the authority to question the supremacy of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.”

“Takht Sri Patna Sahib can take decisions related to local existing maryada, rituals and doctrines but Sri Akal Takht Sahib has full authority to deliberate on disputes related to religious matters and its opinion and decisions are considered final,” reads the statement.

The ‘Panj Pyaras’ of Takht Patna Sahib on Wednesday held temporal heads of the Akal Takht (Giani Gargaj) and Damdama Sahib (Baba Tek Singh) guilty of “religious misconduct” and also summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal for allegedly meddling in Takht affairs.

The move came hours after five Sikh priests, including Giani Gargaj and Baba Tek Singh, had summoned the entire management panel of the Patna Sahib shrine over "non-compliance" of Akal Takht’s earlier orders.

The Akal Takht had barred two Patna Sahib priests, Bhai Baldev Singh and Bhai Gurdial Singh, both of whom were part of ‘Panj Pyaras’, from challenging the authority of Akal Takht.

As per the order dated December 6, 2022, the management committee of Takht Sri Patna Sahib was directed to ask Bhai Baldev Singh to recite the Panj Banian (Five Prayers), the video recording of which was supposed to be sent to the Akal Takht. The management committee was also directed to transfer Bhai Gurdial Singh to another location. But, both these orders, issued by the five high priests, under the leadership of then acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh were never complied to.

The Akal Takht Secretariat also mentioned that the Granthi Singhs of Takht Sri Patna Sahib who, as part of ‘panj pyaras’, attempted to challenge the Akal Takht Sahib yesterday, were currently under scrutiny for several complaints involving anti-Gurmat conduct (such as their family members being Patit and consumption of tobacco/cigarettes etc).

Moreover, Section 79 of the constitution and bylaws of Takht Sri Patna Sahib gives power to Akal Takht to decide upon religious matters and its opinion/decision is considered to be final.