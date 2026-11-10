Akal Takht raps authorities over poor upkeep of historic Ram Bagh

Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Kuldeep Singh Gargaj criticised the authorities for neglecting Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s historic Summer Palace at Ram Bagh and lit earthen lamps at the heritage site on Bandi Chhor Divas last night.

Expressing concern over the condition of the palace, he questioned the government’s failure to ensure proper maintenance of a monument associated with the legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The palace remained unlit on the festival even as religious and public places across the city were illuminated.

Gargaj lit earthen lamps at the site and prayed for the Chardi Kala (well-being and prosperity) of the Sikh Panth

He said the heritage site deserved proper care and preservation. Those raising the issue also urged the government to take responsibility for its upkeep and suggested that, if the authorities were unable to maintain it, its management could be entrusted to the Sikh sangat.