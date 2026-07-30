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Home / Amritsar / Akal Takht rejects Punjab Govt’s reply on Satkar Act amendments, forms panel for talks

Akal Takht rejects Punjab Govt’s reply on Satkar Act amendments, forms panel for talks

Officiating Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj says response fails to honour June 29 commitment by Sikh MLAs; committee to engage with government

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:38 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj addresses the media in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
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The Akal Takht has rejected the Punjab Government’s response to objections over the proposed amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act as “unsatisfactory”, with officiating Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj saying it failed to honour the commitment made by Sikh legislators before the Takht on June 29.

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Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said the government’s reply to the objections and suggestions submitted by the Akal Takht made it clear that it was not prepared to amend the law in line with the sentiments conveyed by the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.

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He said the response did not reflect the consensus reached on June 29, 2026, when Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers had appeared before the Akal Takht and assured that the proposed amendments would be incorporated.

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According to Gargaj, the government had accepted only about “10 per cent” of the objections and recommendations submitted by the Akal Takht.

“The government’s response is not satisfactory and cannot be accepted,” he said, adding that it had also failed to establish timely coordination with the Akal Takht before submitting its reply.

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The Punjab Home Affairs Department on Wednesday submitted a 24-page response to the Akal Takht Secretariat through MLA Inderbeer Singh Nijar and the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner. The response addressed 12 objections and observations raised by the Takht on the Act.

Among the key points, the government declined to remove the controversial term “custodian” from the law and instead justified its inclusion through a detailed note with reference to the Act.

Despite rejecting the response, Gargaj said the Akal Takht remained open to further dialogue if the government wished to continue discussions on the legislation.

He announced the formation of a committee to engage with the government on the issue.

The committee comprises retired Justice Rupinder Singh Sodhi, retired Justice Mohinder Mohan Singh Bedi, senior advocate Puran Singh Hundal, Sikh scholar Dr Kehar Singh Patiala, Prof Jagmohan Singh of Ludhiana, and SGPC Secretary Lakhvir Singh, who will serve as the coordinator.

Bajwa seeks guidance

Responding to a question regarding Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa’s request for guidance, Gargaj said Sikh MLAs attending the Punjab Legislative Assembly should limit their interaction to the Speaker and participate only in the proceedings of the House.

He said they should neither face Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, nor look at him, nor respond to anything he says. Bajwa had sought the Akal Takht’s clarification on the issue in writing.

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