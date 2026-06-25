Akal Takht secretariat issues letters to Sikh MLAs, ministers over Satkar Act

The Secretariat of Akal Takht has issued official letters to all Sikh members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly and Sikh cabinet ministers, asking them to appear before the Akal Takht Secretariat on June 29 in connection with the 'The Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026', passed by the Punjab Government in April this year.

Advertisement

Bagicha Singh, in-charge of the Akal Takht Secretariat, said that acting on the directions of Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, official letters were sent to the Sikh legislators and cabinet ministers through email and WhatsApp using the contact details available on the Punjab Vidhan Sabha's official website. The notices were dispatched on June 17 and June 18, while a separate communication was sent to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on June 23.

Advertisement

He said officials of the Akal Takht Secretariat had also contacted the legislators and ministers over the phone to inform them about the letters and their scheduled appearance before the Akal Takht.

Advertisement

According to the Secretariat, all Sikh MLAs and cabinet ministers have been asked to appear at 11 am on June 29 at the Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar to present their views on the matter.

The Secretariat Akal Takht has also written to non-Sikh members of the Punjab Cabinet, asking them to submit their written responses on the issue before June 29.