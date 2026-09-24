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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Akal Takht Secretariat warns of possible disruption to Miri-Piri Khalsa March in final 2 days

Amritsar: Akal Takht Secretariat warns of possible disruption to Miri-Piri Khalsa March in final 2 days

Akal Takht Secretariat in-charge Bagicha Singh said officials had received credible information that some individuals could attempt to create disturbances as the march approaches its conclusion

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:32 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Amritsar. Photo: iStock
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The Secretariat of Sri Akal Takht has warned of possible attempts by “mischievous elements” to disrupt the Miri-Piri Khalsa March being organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) during its final two days. It has said that the Punjab Government and the authorities concerned would be held responsible for any untoward incident.

In a statement issued here, Secretariat in-charge Bagicha Singh said officials had received credible information that some individuals could attempt to create disturbances as the march approaches its conclusion.

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Bagicha Singh further alleged that information had been received about attempts, allegedly with government patronage, to create disturbances during the next two days to create a negative impression of the march among the Sikh sangat. He said such attempts would not be allowed to succeed.

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He conveyed a stern warning from Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj that if any person attempted to disrupt the march during its final two days and the Sikh sangat opposed such an act, the Punjab Government and the concerned administration would bear full responsibility for any resulting incident.

He appealed to the Amritsar district administration and the police to ensure adequate security arrangements along the various stages and routes of the Miri-Piri Khalsa March, and to prevent any miscreant from disrupting the march in advance.

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