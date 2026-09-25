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Home / Amritsar / Akal Takht seeks explanation from Canada’s Surrey gurdwara over lapse in handling of Guru Granth Sahib birs

Akal Takht seeks explanation from Canada’s Surrey gurdwara over lapse in handling of Guru Granth Sahib birs

The gurdwara management allegedly allowed the birs to be taken to another location without checking whether the vehicles complied with Sikh maryada and ensured due reverence to Guru Sahib

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:48 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Guru Granth Sahib. File photo
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The Akal Takht Secretariat has sought a written explanation from Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara Association in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, over an alleged lapse in the handling and transportation of sacred birs of Guru Granth Sahib.

According to information received by the Akal Takht Secretariat, some Sikhs from Toronto recently visited the gurdwara to receive sacred birs. The gurdwara management allegedly allowed the birs to be taken to another location without checking whether the vehicles complied with Sikh maryada and ensured due reverence to Guru Sahib.

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Following objections from the local sangat, the management brought the sacred birs back to the gurdwara and re-enshrined them. The incident reportedly caused resentment among members of the Sikh community.

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The gurdwara management later issued a clarification and publicly apologised to the sangat through social media.

However, on the directions of Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj, the gurdwara management has been directed to submit a written explanation regarding the alleged lapse to the Akal Takht Secretariat within 15 days.

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The management has also been asked to provide complete details of the sacred birs of Guru Granth Sahib received by the gurdwara through Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar, in the recent past.

The Akal Takht has specifically sought details on the number of sacred birs provided to the sangat, the number currently kept at the gurdwara, and the number of birs being sought by members of the sangat.

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