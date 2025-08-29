Akal Takht, SGPC slam Punjabi University for 'disrespect' towards Mahan Kosh of Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha

A day after students discovered Punjabi University staff allegedly digging a pit to bury error-ridden copies of the highly respected ‘Mahan Kosh’, the move triggered strong reaction from Sikh bodies.

Slamming the Punjabi University for "disrespect" shown towards the Gurshabad Ratnakar Mahankosh authored by the great Sikh scholar Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha, Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj directed its administration to hold Akhand Path along with Ardas (Sikh prayer) for forgiveness and as an act of repentance at the gurdwara situated on the campus.

He termed the act "highly condemnable" and a clear expression of "anti-Sikh mentality", but appealed to all Sikh organisations and students to remain peaceful.

Gargaj directed the Head Granthi of Gurdwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, to personally oversee the respectful ‘Sanskar Sewa’ of all copies of the Mahankosh present on the Punjabi University campus. He asked him to take assistance from the SGPC and, after the completion of Sanskar Sewa, send a detailed report immediately at Akal Takht.

Following protests by Sikh students and organisations, an FIR has been registered against Punjabi University’s Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Dean of Academic Affairs, and the head of the Publication Bureau. Jathedar Gargaj said he had asked the Punjab Police to investigate the matter seriously and ensure strict punishment for the guilty.

He stated that according to available information, there were no proper or adequate arrangements in the university reference library for the preservation of rare books and documents belonging to Sikh scholars and thinkers. A significant portion of this heritage has either been stolen or sold off as scrap.

Jathedar Gargaj asked that the Punjabi University administration must clarify what measures are being taken to ensure the preservation and care of ancient and historical Sikh manuscripts, scriptures, and rare books kept in the library, especially since reports are emerging that the condition of the library is not satisfactory.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhammi said burying the copies of the Mahakosh which contained Shabds from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh principles and heritage, amounted to desecration. He said the university administration should have consulted the SGPC for disposing of the error-ridden copies of the highly respected ‘Mahan Kosh’.

He said the move of the university hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community and its administration should apologise to the entire Panth.

The Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht said the Gurshabad Ratnakar Mahan Kosh was an extremely significant Sikh heritage, containing references from the Gurbani of Guru Granth Sahib and important details about ancient Sikh history and sources. He said this work was a priceless treasure of Sikh literature, which continued to guide researchers interested in Sikh history.

The Jathedar recalled that earlier, the Punjabi University had published versions of the Mahankosh containing errors, which were strongly opposed by Sikh scholars and institutions. The matter even reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which then ordered a ban on its publication. He stressed that if the Punjabi University administration truly intended to respectfully handle Sikh literature, it should have coordinated with the Sikh body, SGPC, to make proper arrangements, instead of acting contrary to Sikh tradition and maryada (conduct).

He remarked that the Punjabi University first acted unilaterally by publishing the Mahankosh with errors despite opposition from Sikh scholars, and now, in an attempt to cover up its mistakes, has adopted a highly objectionable approach which the Sikh community will never tolerate. This, he said, reflects the poor intellectual understanding of the Punjabi University officials and their lack of sensitivity towards Sikh heritage and literature.

To investigate the matter related to Punjabi University, the Officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, has constituted a committee which will submit a detailed report on the entire sequence of events to the Akal Takht secretariat within a week. This committee will also review and report on the current arrangements for the preservation of rare literature and scriptures in the Dr Ganda Singh Punjabi Reference Library of the University, as well as the condition of the library building.

The committee includes Surjit Singh Garhi, executive member, SGPC, Dr Paramvir Singh from Punjabi University, Prof Sukhdev Singh, Director of the Panth Ratan, Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra Institute and Assistant Secretary of SGPC and Giani Pranam Singh, Head Granthi of Gurdwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib.