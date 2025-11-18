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Home / Amritsar / Akal Takht summons minister Sond ‘shoes‑wearing Guru’ painting at Anandpur memorial

Akal Takht summons minister Sond ‘shoes‑wearing Guru’ painting at Anandpur memorial

SGPC objected to a painting that showed Guru Gobind Singh wearing shoes while administering Amrit Sanchar to Bhai Jaita Ji

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:13 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
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Akal Takht. File photo
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Over a week after SGPC objected to a painting that showed Guru Gobind Singh wearing shoes while administering Amrit Sanchar to Bhai Jaita Ji at a memorial in Anandpur Sahib, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Tuesday directed Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond to appear in person at the Akal Takht secretariat within a week to give his clarification, while the department’s director was asked to submit a written clarification.

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He said the painting at Bhai Jeevan Singh (Bhai Jaita Ji) Memorial in Sri Anandpur Sahib was against Sikh principles and traditions.

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Earlier, on November 11, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami demanded an apology from the government and sought the painting’s immediate removal from the memorial.

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Reminding the government of a gross violation of maryada during a religious programme held in Srinagar’s Tagore Hall on July 24 to commemorate the anniversary year, he said the government should provide quality infrastructure and logistics while leaving the religious part to SGPC.

He added that government officials, being unaware of Sikh religious norms and values, tend to commit mistakes.

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He stated that, based on complaints received at Akal Takht and the statement issued by the SGPC president, it has emerged that certain pictures created by the Punjab Government at Bhai Jeevan Singh Memorial misrepresent Sikh principles, maryada, traditions, and sentiments.

He said one such picture incorrectly shows Sri Guru Gobind Singh wearing footwear while administering Amrit to Panj Piaras, and it also fails to depict the recipient in the proper “Bir Asan”, which goes against the maryada of Amrit Sanchar.

In addition, the depiction of the ‘baata’ (Amrit bowl), the ‘khanda’, the meaning of the two palanquins, and even the ‘nishan’ (flag) painted in the picture do not conform to Sikh tradition.

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