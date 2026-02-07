Akal Takht summons Sikh preacher over ‘remarks’ against Guru Nanak

Taking a serious note of the alleged remarks made against first Sikh master, Guru Nanak Dev during a recent Gurmat programme, Akal Takht acting jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has summoned Barnala-based Sikh preacher Gurjant Singh to submit a written clarification.

According to official directions, Gurjant Singh has been asked to personally appear at the Akal Takht secretariat on February 9 and present his explanation before the jathedar.

“No individual has the right to speak against the dignity and respect of the Sikh Gurus or attempt to diminish their stature. Such conduct is unacceptable to both the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs and the Khalsa Panth,” said the jathedar.

Sources said Gurjant Singh is associated with a religious sect and is known as a Sikh preacher. A video that recently went viral allegedly shows him comparing Guru Nanak Dev with the head of his sect. In the video, he is purportedly heard saying that if the sect leader were standing alongside the Guru, he would bow first to his own leader — a statement that has triggered widespread resentment.

Complaints regarding the remarks were submitted to the Akal Takht, expressing strong objection to the comparison made during a religious discourse. The controversy has sparked concern among sections of the Sikh community, prompting swift action from the Akal Takht authorities.