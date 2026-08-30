Akal Takht to hold event to mark martyrdom anniversary of Jaswant Singh Khalra on September 6

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will organise a special Gurmat Samagam (religious congregation) at Akal Takht on September 6, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of prominent human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

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Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj said that the SGPC would begin Akhand Path Sahib at Sri Akal Takht Sahib on September 4 in memory of Jaswant Singh Khalra. The bhog (concluding ceremony) marking its completion would be held on September 6, followed by a commemoration of Jaswant Singh Khalra.

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He said that Jaswant Singh Khalra was a defender of human rights who worked to establish the identities of the families of youths killed amid state repression in Punjab. He said that keeping this in view, the event was being organised at Akal Takht Sahib this year in memory of Jaswant Singh Khalra.

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Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj appealed to all Sikh organisations and the sangat to participate in the event at Akal Takht in large numbers.

He said it had been decided that a commemorative event in memory of Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra would now be held at Akal Takht every year on September 6.

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He said efforts were also under way to identify land at Harike for the proposed Shaheedi Pattan Memorial, which would commemorate Jaswant Singh Khalra and thousands of other martyrs of Punjab. He added that work on the memorial would begin soon.