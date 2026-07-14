DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Akal Takht to set up Shaheedi Sthal at Harike Pattan to honour militancy-era victims

Akal Takht to set up Shaheedi Sthal at Harike Pattan to honour militancy-era victims

Jathedar Gargaj also urged SGPC to undertake comprehensive documentation of all major incidents and killings that occurred between 1982 and 1995

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Harike Pattan, Updated At : 08:01 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Akal Takht. Photo for representation
Advertisement

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday announced that a Shaheedi Sthal memorial would be established at Harike Pattan to commemorate those who lost their lives during the turbulent period in Punjab.

Advertisement

He led a collective ‘ardas’ programme at Harike Pattan in memory of those who were forcibly disappeared and whose bodies were cremated as unclaimed or disposed of in rivers during the militancy years in Punjab.

Advertisement

Jathedar Gargaj also urged Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to undertake comprehensive documentation of all major incidents and killings that occurred between 1982 and 1995. He said preserving historical records was essential for future generations.

Advertisement

The event comes amid renewed public discussion on the Punjab militancy era following the release and subsequent removal of the film Satluj, based on the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Khalra’s investigations had documented hundreds of alleged illegal cremations and enforced disappearances.

Significantly, during the ‘ardas’, the Akal Takht remembered not only Sikhs but also Hindus who were disappeared and killed during the period. Describing the ceremony as a collective prayer for all Punjabis, Giani Gargaj said the gathering was meant to remember every innocent victim irrespective of religion.

Advertisement

He also prayed for peace, harmony, and strength for Punjab to overcome its present-day social and political challenges, while urging society to draw lessons from the state’s violent past.

A large number of youth and activists from religious and political organisations attended the function.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts