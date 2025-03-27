DT
Home / Amritsar / Akal Takht to take suo moto cognisance of sacrilege cases, demands action against perpetrators

Akal Takht to take suo moto cognisance of sacrilege cases, demands action against perpetrators

Acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj also raised questions about the government’s handling of a sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in December 2021
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:40 PM Mar 27, 2025 IST
Akal Takht's acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. Photo: Tribune file
Akal Takht, the highest authority in Sikhism, has announced that it will take suo moto cognisance of sacrilege cases involving the Guru Granth Sahib. This decision, made by acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, aims to address the growing concern over incidents of sacrilege.

During a recent programme in Ludhiana, Gargaj emphasised the need for gurdwara management committees to maintain the honour and dignity of Guru Sahib and adhere to the rules set by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

“If there is any lapse in respect and reverence towards Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji anywhere, and if any act of sacrilege occurs, Akal Takht will proceed with stern action regardless of whether a formal complaint is filed or not,” he said.

Gargaj also raised questions about the government’s handling of a sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in December 2021. He criticised the government’s failure to reveal the identity of the accused, despite SGPC’s demand for a DNA test.

The incident, which resulted in the death of a youth, highlighted the government’s inability to expose the forces behind the incident. Gargaj urged the entire Panth to raise their voice against such incidents.

