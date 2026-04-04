Akali activists protest long power cuts in Amritsar

Responding to a statewide call given by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, party leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest in Amritsar North constituency against frequent power cuts.

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The protest was held outside the Power Colony office on Majitha Road under the leadership of district president Surjit Singh Pehlwan. Circle presidents, office-bearers, sarpanches, in-charge of wards and party workers participated in the demonstration and raised slogans against the AAP government over the worsening power situation.

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The Akali leaders said uninterrupted electricity cuts in the intense summer had pushed residents into severe hardship. They alleged that households were facing immense discomfort, while daily life had been badly disrupted due to the erratic power supply. They claimed that industrial activity in several areas had suffered, employees were getting affected and students were struggling to continue their studies because of repeated outages. The protesters claimed that water supply was disrupted in many localities as power cuts had also hit pumping systems.

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Addressing the gathering, district president Surjit Singh Pehlwan said during the tenure of the Akali Dal government under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab had become a power surplus state. He alleged that after 2017, successive governments failed to strengthen the electricity infrastructure and instead burdened the state with rising debt.

The party leaders warned that if the power situation did not improve, public anger would intensify and people could be forced to come out on the roads in protest.