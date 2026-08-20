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Home / Amritsar / Akali Dal (Amritsar) president rallies workers ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

Akali Dal (Amritsar) president rallies workers ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:55 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann and other leaders attend the meeting. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann has instructed party workers and leaders to make full preparations for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

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Addressing party workers here today, Mann said a large number of workers would take part in the Miri Piri Conference to be held at Baba Bakala Sahib during the Rakhad Punya Mela on August 28.

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He said the foundation for success in the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections would be laid at the conference.

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Mann said the party strongly supported the call for a Punjab bandh on August 21 to seek the release of imprisoned Sikhs and parole for Bhai Jagtar Singh Hawara.

He also strongly condemned the government’s use of drones to lob grenades and the lathicharge against a peaceful protest march by Sikh Sangat in Chandigarh on August 15. He said such drones were meant for the country’s defence system and not for use against people protesting peacefully within the country.

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Mann also appealed to people to make the August 21 Punjab bandh a success.

Among others, the meeting was attended by party district president Harjit Singh Mianpur, Jasbir Singh Bachade, Daljit Singh Bajwa, Halqa Incharge, Khadoor Sahib, Dilbagh Singh Sheron and Chanan Singh Ghariala.

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