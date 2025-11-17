Akali Dal IT head sent to one-day police remand

Nachhattar Singh Gill of Pheloke, Tarn Taran, the head of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) IT wing, who was arrested by the city police on Saturday for “obstructing police from performing its duty”, was presented before a court here on Sunday, and remanded in one-day police custody.

Addressing mediapersons outside court, Arshdeep Singh Kler, advocate and SAD chief spokesperson, said the police had arrested 30 SAD workers, including Gursewak Singh Sheikh.

Nachhattar Singh would be produced before a court on Monday by the city police.

A case under sections 126, 132, 221, 351(1), 62, 304(2), 191(3), 190 and 61(2) of the BNS was registered at the Tarn Taran city police station in this regard based on a complaint by Inspector Prabhjit Singh, In-charge, CIA Staff, Tarn Taran, on Saturday, against 25 SAD workers, including Kanchanpreet Kaur, the daughter of SAD’s Tarn Taran by-election candidate Sukhwinder Kaur.