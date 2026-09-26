The husband of Shiromani Akali Dal sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur of Gaggobua village, under the Chabal police station here, was shot dead, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Navdeep Singh (45).

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DSP City Sukhbir Singh said there was a dispute between two groups of the village on Friday night, following which Surinder Singh alias Sonu Kanda, who runs a jewellery shop in Gaggobua village, allegedly shot Navdeep Singh.

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Navdeep died on the way while being taken to the hospital.

The DSP said a case had been registered against three people in connection with the incident.

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The police said the accused included Surinder Singh alias Sonu Kanda, Nirmal Singh Nimma and Arshdeep Singh. A case has been registered against them under Section 103 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, and raids have been launched to arrest the accused.

The DSP said there was no political or gangsterism angle to the incident.