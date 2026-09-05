Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) appoints four constituency in-charges ahead of Assembly election

The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has appointed four new constituency in-charges as part of its organisational strengthening exercise ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.

According to an announcement issued by the party office on Saturday, Iqbal Singh Jhunda has been appointed in-charge of Amargarh, Lakhwinder Singh alias Rabbi Kandola of Sri Anandpur Sahib, Bhupinder Singh Sajjan of Sham Chaurasi, and Kulwant Singh Rauke of Bagha Purana.

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Former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhunda is a senior Akali leader. He had quit the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and joined Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) before joining Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) last month. Jhunda had held an important position in SAD (Badal) and headed the analysis committee constituted by the party following its successive electoral defeats.

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Lakhwinder Singh alias Rabbi Kandola is a Punjabi film actor who rose to prominence with the film Mitti (2001). He has consistently voiced his views on Punjab and Sikh issues through social media.

Bhupinder Singh Sajjan has been active as an independent web journalist and was among the journalists whose names figured in a list of journalists targeted with Pegasus spyware in 2021. The Sham Chaurasi Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes. Sajjan played an active role in opposing the BJP-led government during the farmers’ agitation in Delhi.

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Kulwant Singh Rauke, a native of Rauke village in the Bagha Purana constituency, was detained in Dibrugarh jail along with Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act (NSA). His father, Charat Singh, was the village sarpanch. During the militancy period, Charat Singh was allegedly picked up by the police in March 1993 and never returned home.

Kulwant Singh worked as a clerk with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and was an active member of Waris Punjab De during the leadership of Deep Sidhu.

The party said the appointments had been made with the approval of the competent authority to ensure the smooth functioning of the organisation.

The newly appointed constituency in-charges are expected to contest the Assembly election.