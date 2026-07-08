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Home / Amritsar / Akali Dal Waris Punjab De protests removal of Satluj from Zee5, submits memo to DC

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De protests removal of Satluj from Zee5, submits memo to DC

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:01 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Members of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De protest in Tarn Taran.
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Akali Dal Waris Punjab De organised a massive protest march today against the removal of film Satluj, based on the life and struggle of Jaswant Singh Khalra , from the OTT platform, Zee5. The protest march was led by Tarsem Singh, father of Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh. Following the march, a memorandum addressed to the Governor of Punjab was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner. Among the senior leaders present were MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali (Dakha Constituency), Amarjit Singh Vannchhiri, Harbhajan Singh Tur, Advocate Karamvir Singh, Sukhdev Singh Kadian, Pragat Singh Mianwind, Jugraj Singh Mehta, Shamsher Singh Padhri.

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Addressing the gathering, Tarsem Singh stated that Khalra sacrificed his life while defending human rights and bringing the truth before the world. He said that the film based on Khalra’s life had already faced prolonged delays before its release, and removing it from Zee5 merely two days after its release was highly condemnable and contrary to democratic values.

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He further stated that such actions created the impression that attempts were being made to prevent the public from learning about sensitive historical issues and human rights concerns relating to the Sikh community. He said that in a democracy, historical truth should be allowed to reach the people rather than being suppressed.

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The party leaders demanded the immediate restoration of Satluj on the OTT platform, a public explanation regarding the reasons behind its removal, and urged the authorities to refrain from restricting films dealing with human rights issues in the future.

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