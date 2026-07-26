Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) strengthens Youth Wing with 13 new district appointments

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Sunday announced the appointment of district youth presidents in 13 districts of Punjab as part of its organisational expansion drive aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots network.

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The appointments were announced through an official letter signed by the party's headquarters secretary Pragat Singh Mianwind. The newly appointed district youth presidents are Sukhbir Singh Cheema (Amritsar Urban), Sartaj Singh (Tarn Taran), Sukhwinder Singh (Hoshiarpur), Mandeep Singh Mandli (Mansa), Manpreet Singh Sidhu (Bathinda), Advocate Gurkirat Singh (Sangrur), Parminder Singh Kahana (Kapurthala), Jagdeep Singh Dangherian (Fatehgarh Sahib), Ranbir Singh Badian (Sri Muktsar Sahib), Haider Khan Dhaddewara (Malerkotla), Avininder Singh Goldy (Ludhiana Rural-Jagraon), Varinder Singh (Ludhiana Rural-Khanna) and Gurdeep Singh (Ferozepur).

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Acting president Tarsem Singh said the appointments followed a series of organisational meetings and consultations conducted by the senior leadership and the Punjab Youth Wing across the state. "The newly appointed office-bearers would play a key role in mobilising youth, expanding the organisation and taking the party's ideology to the grassroots," said Tarsem Singh.

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Punjab Youth Wing president Sukhdev Singh Kadian stated the appointments are an important step towards further strengthening the Wing at the grassroots level. He said the party remained committed to entrusting responsibilities to dedicated and that hardworking young workers committed to the cause of Punjab and the Panth. Kadian said the newly appointed district youth presidents would work to connect more youth with the party, spread its policies among the people and reinforce the organisation across Punjab.