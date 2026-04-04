Akali Dal workers slam AAP government at Tarn Taran protest

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers staged dharnas in front of power stations in all four Assembly constituencies in Tarn Taran district on Thursday. The protesters accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to provide uninterrupted power supply and imposing long cuts, making people’s lives miserable in the searing heat.

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The party workers staged dharna in-front of the circle office of the Powercom in Tarn Taran under the leadership Kanchanpreet Kaur, in-charge of the Vidhan Sabha constituency, Tarn Taran. Addressing the protesters, she said during the Akali regime from 2007 to 2017, Sukhbir Singh Badal made Punjab a power surplus state. The SAD workers of Khemkaran Vidhan Sabha constituency staged dharna in front of the 220 kV power station under the leadership of former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha.

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