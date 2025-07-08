DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Amritsar / Akali ex-sarpanch shot dead over old rivalry by neighbour in Punjab's Saidupur village

Akali ex-sarpanch shot dead over old rivalry by neighbour in Punjab's Saidupur village

The deceased has been identified as Palwinder Singh, a resident of the adjacent house
article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:30 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officials stated that the murder was the outcome of a personal enmity that had escalated over time.
Advertisement

A former sarpanch associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was shot dead late Monday night in Saidupur village, under the Raja Sansi area of Amritsar district.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Palwinder Singh. The incident occurred around midnight, allegedly over an old rivalry in the neighbourhood. According to initial investigations, the accused has been identified as Shubham Masih, a resident of the adjacent house.

Police officials stated that the murder was the outcome of a personal enmity that had escalated over time.

Advertisement

The two families had previously clashed on multiple occasions, including arguments over car parking. Investigation Officer Baghel Singh said the latest altercation began over a ladder placed by Palwinder Singh to help an electrician fix a power issue by climbing a pole.

Shubham allegedly came out of his house, threw down the ladder, and when confronted, pulled out his licensed revolver and fired seven rounds. Three of the bullets struck Palwinder Singh, killing him on the spot. The victim's son, Amritpal Singh, revealed that there had been no communication between their family and Shubham's for some time.

Advertisement

He also claimed that just a month ago, the accused had vandalised their car by breaking its windowpanes.

A complaint had been lodged with the police then.

Following the shooting, Shubham Masih fled the scene. Police arrived shortly after the incident was reported, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem. Based on the family’s statements, a case has been registered against Shubham Masih and his wife. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts