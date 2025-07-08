A former sarpanch associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was shot dead late Monday night in Saidupur village, under the Raja Sansi area of Amritsar district.

The deceased has been identified as Palwinder Singh. The incident occurred around midnight, allegedly over an old rivalry in the neighbourhood. According to initial investigations, the accused has been identified as Shubham Masih, a resident of the adjacent house.

Police officials stated that the murder was the outcome of a personal enmity that had escalated over time.

The two families had previously clashed on multiple occasions, including arguments over car parking. Investigation Officer Baghel Singh said the latest altercation began over a ladder placed by Palwinder Singh to help an electrician fix a power issue by climbing a pole.

Shubham allegedly came out of his house, threw down the ladder, and when confronted, pulled out his licensed revolver and fired seven rounds. Three of the bullets struck Palwinder Singh, killing him on the spot. The victim's son, Amritpal Singh, revealed that there had been no communication between their family and Shubham's for some time.

He also claimed that just a month ago, the accused had vandalised their car by breaking its windowpanes.

A complaint had been lodged with the police then.

Following the shooting, Shubham Masih fled the scene. Police arrived shortly after the incident was reported, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem. Based on the family’s statements, a case has been registered against Shubham Masih and his wife. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused.