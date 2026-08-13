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Home / Amritsar / Akali leader Majithia takes swipe at AAP, says corruption synonymous with party

Akali leader Majithia takes swipe at AAP, says corruption synonymous with party

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:55 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia addresses the media in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, senior Akali leader and former Cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia today alleged that every department of the party reeked of corruption.

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Addressing the media, he said he had handed a document containing the party’s wrongdoings to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

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Majithia added that the document contained serious allegations like alleged criminal conspiracy, corruption, leak of confidential government information, alleged manipulation in transfer and postings of officials, and a bid to influence government policies and tenders.

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“The police haven’t taken any action on the Chief Minister despite having proof. This shows that police officials are working under some kind of pressure. The law should be equal for all,” he added.

Majithia said the aim was not to level allegations, but to have the alleged corruption cases investigated. “If the police fail to act, I do not mind knocking on the court’s door as after going through probe reports, the court will get the actual picture and order a probe into the corruption charges,” he stated.

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