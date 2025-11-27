Alarm bells ring over rising antimicrobial resistance

Warning that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is rapidly undermining the effectiveness of life-saving treatments, several health experts have given a call for urgent public and clinical accountability to address the problem.

They were participating in the World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week (WAAW) organised by the Government Medical College here recently as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Centre for Disease Control.

The experts highlighted the growing dangers of antibiotic misuse and the mounting global toll of drug-resistant infections.

Dr Loveena Oberoi, head of the Microbiology Department, pointed out that AMR was directly responsible for an estimated 1.27 million deaths each year.

“The projections suggest that unchecked resistance could claim up to 39 million lives between 2025 and 2050, reversing decades of medical progress and making routine surgeries, cancer treatments and even common infections potentially life-threatening once again,” she said.

Dr Rajiv Devgan, Director Principal, Government Medical College, said antibiotics do not cure viral illnesses such as cold and flu. He urged the citizens to avoid self-medication and use antibiotics only on the advice of certified medical professionals.

He also pointed out that doctors and physicians have the pivotal role in antimicrobial stewardship by prescribing the right drug, at the correct dose, for the appropriate duration, and relying on diagnostic evidence rather than habitual or empirical prescribing. Infection-control practises, particularly hand hygiene, were emphasised as critical to preventing the spread of resistant superbugs, he added.

Dr Sapna Batra, another expert, said, “If we do not stop the indiscriminate use of antibiotics today, the day is not far when treating even common diseases will become impossible.”

The week-long programme also focused on student and public engagement activities based on the theme “Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future”.

Meanwhile, apart from the GMC faculty, MBBS, BDS, nursing students and residents also took part in various programmes organised on the occasion.

Dr Devgan flagged off an awareness rally on the opening day while nursing students staged a street play to educate the public on responsible antibiotic use. A quiz competition for undergraduate students was also held followed by a rangoli contest at the sports complex, where artwork depicted messages on medicine awareness.

Postgraduate students participated in an essay writing competition and the programme concluded with a symposium featuring seminars from students and faculty.

It ended with a collective pledge ceremony, where faculty members, resident doctors and students resolved to act as “antibiotic guardians”, promote rational medicine use, avoid prescribing antibiotics for viral infections and uphold infection-prevention measures. The experts pointed out that threats posed by resistant pathogens remain invisible to the eye, the consequences are vast and the time to act is now.