Alcohol, obesity, sedentary lifestyle leading to fatty liver

Amid rising cases of lifestyle diseases, doctors have raised concerns over the growing incidence of fatty liver disease, warning that excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy eating habits, obesity and diabetes are among the leading causes that damage the liver silently, often without early symptoms until the condition becomes serious.

Medical experts say fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in liver cells. They state that the disease is not associated with alcohol consumption alone, as many people who have never consumed alcohol in their lives can also suffer from fatty liver.

Fatty liver disease is broadly classified into alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD), caused by heavy drinking, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is linked to poor lifestyle choices, metabolic disorders and genetic factors. In recent years, doctors have observed a sharp increase in non-alcoholic cases, particularly among young adults and even teenagers.

According to physicians, regular consumption of alcohol puts significant stress on the liver, as it is the primary organ responsible for breaking down toxins. Prolonged and excessive drinking can lead to inflammation, liver enlargement, scarring (cirrhosis) and, in severe cases, liver failure. However, specialists warn that even people who do not consume alcohol are at risk due to sedentary lifestyles, junk food intake and rising obesity levels.

“Fatty liver is often called a silent disease because most patients do not experience clear symptoms in the early stages,” said Dr Nav Jeevan. Mild fatigue, discomfort in the upper abdomen or unexplained weight gain may be overlooked, he added, noting that many cases are detected incidentally during routine blood tests or ultrasound examinations.

Health experts highlight that uncontrolled diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure further increase the risk. “If left untreated, fatty liver can progress to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a more serious form involving liver inflammation and damage. Over time, this can result in permanent scarring and increase the risk of liver cancer,” said Dr Rajnish, Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr Satinderjit Singh said that changing dietary patterns and stressful urban lifestyles are contributing to the problem. Doctors emphasise that greater public awareness is needed to prevent fatty liver from becoming a major public health challenge.

Doctors stress that the condition is largely preventable and reversible in its early stages. Lifestyle modifications such as reducing alcohol intake, maintaining a healthy weight, adopting a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and engaging in regular physical activity can significantly improve liver health. Weight loss of even 5 to 10 per cent has shown positive effects in many patients.

Regular health check-ups and timely screening are also recommended, especially for individuals with obesity, diabetes or a family history of liver disease. Medical professionals urge people not to ignore routine liver function tests and to seek medical advice if abnormalities are detected.

