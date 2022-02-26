Alert bank official thwarts robbery in Baba Bakala village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

An alert cashier of Punjab National Bank branch at Athaula village in Baba Bakala foiled a robbery bid. The cashier set the alarm on, which alerted all bank staff.

One of the robbers was nabbed by staff while his accomplices escaped leaving their bikes on the spot.

However, the police acted swiftly and arrested the the remaining accused, confirmed SP (D) Manoj Thakur though he refused to divulge the details at this moment as it could hamper investigation.

According to information, four armed robbers entered the bank around 1pm. As they entered the bank, cashier Palwinder Singh set the alarm on. A robber was nabbed by staff. When his accomplice tried to fire a gunshot, his pistol jammed and he could not fire. On seeing this, his accomplices fled away leaving their bikes near the bank.

Following the alarm, a police team, headed by DSP Harkrishan Singh, reached the spot and following a preliminary probe, a hunt was launched to nab the remaining accomplices.

