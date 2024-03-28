Alienation of elected leaders made them leave: Kunwar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural joined the BJP on Wednesday, its Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap held the party’s senior leaders responsible for the flight of leaders.

“After all, there has been a mistake somewhere! Distance from loved ones, deceit and embracing of strangers, what justice is this,” Kunwar Vijay tweeted. According to political observers, Kunwar Vijay Pratap wanted to convey that the party’s state leadership maintained a distance from the elected leaders and kept close ties with those who were not elected on party ticket.

