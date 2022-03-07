All arrangements in place: Tarn Taran DC

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 6

District Election Officer Kulwant Singh on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes scheduled to be conducted on March 10.

The counting of the votes for the four Vidhan Sabha constituencies —Tarn Taran, Khemkaran, Patti and Khadoor Sahib — would begin at 8 am on March 10 The District Election Officer said separate counting centres have been established for each constituency.

The counting centre for the Tarn Taran and Khemkaran Vidhan Sabha constituencies had been set up at the complex of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Public School, for the Patti constituency, the counting centre has been set up at Punjab College for law, Usman. The complex of Sri Guru Anged Dev College, Khadoor Sahib, had been established as the counting centre for the Khadoor Sahib constituency.

The District Election officer said 400 officials and employees had been deputed for the counting of votes. At each counting table, there would be a Counting Assistant, Counting Supervisor, Micro Observer and an attendant.

The officer clarified that no official would be allowed to enter the counting centre with a mobile phone. He said mediapersons would have to carry his/her authority letter, issued by the Election Commission of India, to enter the counting centre for news coverage.

The DEO added after the completion of every round of counting, the staff would submit its report to the Returning Officer which would be sent to the EC and the Chief Election Officer, Punjab.