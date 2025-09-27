DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / All eyes now on Abhishek, says father Raj Kumar on Asia Cup match eve

All eyes now on Abhishek, says father Raj Kumar on Asia Cup match eve

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India-Pak game has its pressures, says Raj Kumar Sharma.
Advertisement

India’s current batting sensation Abhishek Sharma's father Raj Kumar Sharma is a busy man. Besides juggling hundred congratulatory calls a day, with people praising Abhishek’s scintillating batting performance in the Asia Cup 2025, he is also organising things for his daughter's impending wedding ceremony. “We are all waiting for him to return after India wins the trophy,” he says brimming with confidence.

Advertisement

After Abhishek and Shubman Gill’s cracking performance in the last match against Pakistan, Raj Kumar Sharma says that all eyes will be on Abhishek as India plays a high-stake Asia Cup final against arch- rivals Pakistan.

“He has a lot of people's blessings and good wishes behind him. It’s a high-stake game and there will be tremendous pressure on the players of both teams.” As for Abhishek, he said, “He has a natural flair for hitting, he is confident and gives it his all.”

Advertisement

Abhishek’s blistering knock of 75 runs off 39 balls against Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf is a testament of that. Raj Kumar is hopeful that he will make a century, or a double century, one day.

As for the on-field aggression that dominated the India-Pak game, Raj Kumar said that everyone knows there is pressure on players in the India-Pakistan matches. “But Abhishek played well for however long he played, we are confident that even this match is going to be high on entertainment and performances,” he said.

Advertisement

He did have a word with Abhishek after the previous match. “He is cool and calm but once someone provokes on the field, it is natural to react. It happens in the heat of the moment. That’s sports.”

Like many, he too was looking forward to the Sunday clash.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts