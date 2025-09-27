All eyes now on Abhishek, says father Raj Kumar on Asia Cup match eve

India’s current batting sensation Abhishek Sharma's father Raj Kumar Sharma is a busy man. Besides juggling hundred congratulatory calls a day, with people praising Abhishek’s scintillating batting performance in the Asia Cup 2025, he is also organising things for his daughter's impending wedding ceremony. “We are all waiting for him to return after India wins the trophy,” he says brimming with confidence.

After Abhishek and Shubman Gill’s cracking performance in the last match against Pakistan, Raj Kumar Sharma says that all eyes will be on Abhishek as India plays a high-stake Asia Cup final against arch- rivals Pakistan.

“He has a lot of people's blessings and good wishes behind him. It’s a high-stake game and there will be tremendous pressure on the players of both teams.” As for Abhishek, he said, “He has a natural flair for hitting, he is confident and gives it his all.”

Abhishek’s blistering knock of 75 runs off 39 balls against Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf is a testament of that. Raj Kumar is hopeful that he will make a century, or a double century, one day.

As for the on-field aggression that dominated the India-Pak game, Raj Kumar said that everyone knows there is pressure on players in the India-Pakistan matches. “But Abhishek played well for however long he played, we are confident that even this match is going to be high on entertainment and performances,” he said.

He did have a word with Abhishek after the previous match. “He is cool and calm but once someone provokes on the field, it is natural to react. It happens in the heat of the moment. That’s sports.”

Like many, he too was looking forward to the Sunday clash.