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Home / Amritsar / All eyes on Rakharpuniya Jor Mela; Charanjit Channi to test political weight

All eyes on Rakharpuniya Jor Mela; Charanjit Channi to test political weight

BJP banks on Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meet with farmers in Amritsar today

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:37 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Former CM Charanjit Channi with Congress leaders. Tribune Photo
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This year’s Rakharpunia Jor Mela at Baba Bakala in Amritsar has become unusually important because it is turning into a political test for Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. With BJP’s solo push and a political stage first-time ever at the Mela, the stakes are high.

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Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana CM Nayab Saini will power the BJP Punjab’s show of strength this year at Baba Bakala.

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Going beyond just a political visit, Chauhan will interact directly with the farmers at a special ‘Kisan Chaupal’ organised at Baba Bakala’s village Umra Nangal.

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For the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the mela is an opportunity to show its political relevance and connect with the panthic community. SAD leader Bikram Majithia has been visiting villages and holding interactions with rural party workers as part of the party's outreach.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced a state-level Rakharpuniya event at the grain market in Rajya. Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Singh Tong is leading all the preparations for the party's Jor Mela.

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For the Congress, the presence of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi without Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring would be interesting. It could mean a show of strength between the two Warring groups amid ongoing infighting.

Meanwhile, the BJP is banking upon Chauhan’s presence at the mela. As the Union Agriculture Minister, he is directly connected with Punjab’s farmers.

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