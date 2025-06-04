All eyes on SGPC to take a call on addressing community on June 6

With several Sikh bodies opposed to the idea of the officiating Akal Takht Jathedar addressing the community from the Sikh’s highest temporal seat on the 41st year of Operation Bluestar on June 6, all eyes are now fixed on the SGPC to take a decision which is acceptable to all. It will help avoid confrontation among the Panthic bodies.

Members of a Sikh body in Baba Bakala Sahib today announced support in favour of Akal Takht Officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. They stated that he was a recognised Sikh personality of the Panth who has been discharging religious duties as per the Sikh rehat maryada (religious code of conduct) for the past several months.

Meanwhile, the Damdami Taksal, Sikh Students Federation, Dal Khalsa and Nihang Sikh organisations have expressed their displeasure at the Officiating Jathedar conducting the religious ceremony on June 6.

Damdami Taksal head Harnam Singh Dhuma, Ishar Singh and Inderjit Singh, both sons of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, have announced that they would not accept the felicitations to be presented by Akal Takht Officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar at Akal Takht on June 6. Sant Bhindranwale was the 14th head of the Taksal at the time of the Army operation in 1984.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who met Dhuma yesterday, while talking to media at Mehta, said that the Damdami Taksal head expressed his reservation over the officiating Akal Takht Jathedar as he had not been appointed after taking approval from the entire Panth and as per the maryada.

On every June 6, a programme is held to pay tribute to those killed during the Army operation in 1984 at Akal Takht where its Jathedar delivers an address to the Sikh community and felicitates the family members of those killed after the offering of Ardas and Bhog of Akhand Path.

He assured that all Panthic bodies would soon arrive at a unanimous decision to observe the anniversary of Operation Bluestar.