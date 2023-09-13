All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

Ahead of the Delhi CM and Punjab CM’s visit to the city to launch multiple projects for Schools of Eminence (SOE), the Department District Education carried out inspection in all four Schools of Eminence in Amritsar. Mann will launch free school transport service for students and introduce on-campus security for SOEs.

Several officials of the administration and education department visited the school to conduct inspection of ongoing works. Principal Manmeet Kaur had been conducting review meetings with administrative officials and stakeholders regarding the newly upgraded features of the school. There are four SoEs in Amritsar — in Town Hall, Chheharta, Mall Road and Jandiala Guru. After the SoEs were announced by the state government earlier this year, they were given funds to construct new classrooms, set up smart classrooms and smart playgrounds, computer labs, science labs and upgrade basic amenities.

As part of the inspection, Ashok Talwar, Chairman, Improvement Trust, Amritsar, visited the School of Eminence, Chheharta, earlier in the day. Talwar met the principal of the school and reviewed preparations for the inaugural ceremony.

“CM Bhagwant Mann is going to announce big initiatives to bring about a revolutionary change in the field of education and the first step is being taken from the holy land of Amritsar,” he said. While the media persons were kept at bay, he interacted with the children and spoke about the facilities they are getting in government schools and the difficulties they are facing.

A day earlier, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO also conducted inspection at SoE Jandiala Guru. He also visited the government middle and primary schools at village Nangal Guru of Jandiala Guru constituency while interacting with the staff. He also inaugurated the newly constructed road in the village.

