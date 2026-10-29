All things fancy! Tradition meets modernity this Karva Chauth

Fancy a cool mehndi design this Karva Chauth? Rush to the city's bustling markets and witness a maelstrom of colours symbolising love and deep bond.

With social-media-inspired designs being the latest fad, crowded mehndi stalls are giving the traditional festival a contemporary twist.

Advertisement

For some, the occasion is about rituals and celebration; for others, it is an opportunity to earn a seasonal income.

Advertisement

On Lawrence Road in Amritsar, Shariq, who runs a tea stall all year round, has turned an entrepreneur for the festive season. With the help of his family, particularly its women members, he has set up a mehndi stall, where customers queue up for intricate henna designs.

“It’s that time of the year when we can earn quick money while enjoying the festivities and expressing our creativity,” said one of the girls, withholding her name, who manages the stall alongside Shariq.

Advertisement

Three of her cousins, visiting from Uttar Pradesh, have also joined in. Students back home, they learnt henna art by watching social media videos and are now putting their skills to work.

For young women, who face family restrictions on taking up regular employment, the festival offers a chance to earn independently. “Since Karva Chauth is a women-centric festival, it becomes an opportunity for young women to bring home self-earned money,” said Bhavna, another mehndi artist working on Lawrence Road.

The business is becoming increasingly lucrative, with Arabic patterns, elaborate florals, bride-and-groom figures, hidden partner initials and wedding dates incorporated into elaborate patterns.

Personalised designs, including lotus mandala designs, gain popularity through Instagram and other social media platforms.

For most mehendi artists in the city, intricate designs start at Rs 1,500, with bridal work commanding premium rates. Portraits designs require some premium level price and patience.

For established artists, the festive rush can translate into substantial earnings. Manoj Kumar, a mehndi artist from Putlighar, said his team of seven artists could earn Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 over the two to three busiest days, depending on the stall location and bookings.

The celebrations are also reflecting changing consumer preferences. Social media is increasingly influencing festive outfits, makeup and the presentation of puja thalis. Yet the traditional heart of Karva Chauth remains intact, with women preparing for the fast, exchanging festive gifts and gathering for evening rituals.

“A lot of women come to us with pre-decided makeup and outfit concepts. Whether it’s the elaborate Bengali inspired sindoor look or Rajasthani jewellery heavy look, from hair to nail art, everything comes as screenshot from Instagram,” said Simi Sidana, a makeup artist with a home studio in Kabir Park. Despite observing the fast herself, she spends the day getting women that perfect look. “It’s a good day for business as well as keep me and my team distracted from hunger pangs,” she quipped

What is changing is the world around these customs. For artists and first-time entrepreneurs, Karva Chauth is no longer just a festival to celebrate, it is also a short but valuable window to showcase talent, build confidence and earn money.