‘All vacant posts of teachers to be filled’

Tarn Taran, April 12
Showing concern over a large number of vacant posts of teachers in the border district of Tarn Taran, Education Minister Harjot Bains on Wednesday said all vacant posts of teachers would be filled in the district till July 31.
Harjot Bains was in the district to start a state-level two-day initiative ‘Nanhe Kadam’ (small steps) to appeal for admission of children in the pre-primary classes in government schools. On the occasion, the minister visited various government schools of Patti and the Khemkaran Vidhan Sabha constituencies where he interacted with some of the students who were enrolled in the primary classes. He appealed to the parents to admit their kids in government schools.
The minister said tiny-tots getting admission in the pre- primary classes would be welcomed by the staff, school managing committee and village elders. The Bhagwant Mann-led state government had brought about a change in the educational structure.
