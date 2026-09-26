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Home / Amritsar / Allegations fly thick and fast as drug crisis takes centre stage amid poll din

Allegations fly thick and fast as drug crisis takes centre stage amid poll din

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:05 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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BJP Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (centre) with senior party leaders during the Nasha Mukt Yatra. vishal kumar
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Allegations flying thick and fast, families airing concerns and politicians playing the blame game, the BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra has seen it all.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the drug issue has once again become a key issue.

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Leveraging the event to their advantage, senior BJP leaders, including Union Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar mounted a direct attack on the Mann government on Friday.

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Speaking at the rally, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal described drug addiction as one of Punjab’s biggest social concerns, saying the pain of families affected by drugs could no longer be treated as merely an election issue.

The BJP’s message was centred on a simple political proposition: That Punjab’s battle against drugs is no longer only a law and order or a public health issue, but a test of the government’s ability to protect the state’s youth, families and wider social fabric.

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“The suffering of families affected by drug addiction was among Punjab’s biggest concerns. Punjab must be freed from this scourge -- we have only one slogan: Nasha Mukana Sara,” Meghwal said.

He said the campaign must target the entire supply chain -- from traffickers and dealers to what he described as mechanisms that protected the trade.

But Meghwal also made the political objective clear. He appealed to voters to elect a government that would act with determination against the drug trade, saying the BJP had the capacity to take on the challenge.

Sunil Jakhar went a step further in directly linking the drug crisis with the performance of the Mann government.

“Punjab must be saved before Rangla Punjab can be made,” Jakhar said, turning the AAP government's promise of a prosperous and transformed Punjab into a political counterpoint to the BJP's campaign.

He alleged that situation in Punjab had deteriorated not only on the drug front, but also in terms of law and order, pointing to concerns over the safety of police personnel. Jakhar questioned how residents could feel secure if the police themselves were facing security concerns while performing their duty.

Later, Meghwal and Jakhar interacted with families from the Maqboopura and Gurwali areas, shifting the conversation to social crisis, corruption and law and order.

“In some families, the tragedy has gone beyond one victim. They spoke of losing more than one child to drugs,” said Jakhar.

One young man raised questions about the medicines provided to people undergoing treatment for opioid dependence, referring specifically to buprenorphine or “the white pill” given in de-addiction programmes.

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