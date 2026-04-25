Alleging Amritpal’s ‘harassment’, Waris Punjab De takes out motorcycle rally

Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Saturday organised a massive motorcycle rally in Amritsar to protest against the alleged harassment of Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh.

Advertisement

The protest march began from Golden Gate and passed through the bypass and Attari Road before concluding near India Gate.

Advertisement

A large number of party leaders and workers participated in the rally, raising slogans in support of the Khadoor Sahib MP, and against the government.

Advertisement

Senior leaders present at the beginning of the march included Sukhchain Singh, Pragat Singh, Kulwant Singh, Harbhajan Singh Tur, Pragat Singh Mianwind, Jatinder Singh Mehta and Shamsher Singh Padhri.

The party’s Amritsar (rural) president Jaskaran Singh Riar and urban president Amandeep Singh Dadduana led the rally.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, party leaders alleged that the treatment being meted out to the MP was unacceptable, saying it would not be tolerated by the people of Punjab.

They added that the motorcycle march was only the beginning of a larger agitation, and warned that, if the government did not change its approach, the protest would be intensified in the coming days.