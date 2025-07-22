Allergies & asthma: Understanding link, finding relief

In conversation with The Tribune, Dr Ravneet Grover, a consultant pulmonologist at Medicaid Hospital, Amritsar, shares insights on the factors causing allergic asthma and how to identify the triggers.

Asthmatic allergy, also known as allergic asthma, is a chronic condition that affects millions of people in India. It occurs when allergens such as pollen, dust mites, mold or pet dander trigger an overreaction of the immune system, leading to swollen airways and symptoms like chronic cough, mucus production, constricted chest and wheezing.

Urbanisation, pollution and climatic changes have led to a sudden increase in allergic conditions in India. According to recent estimates, as many as 30-40 per cent of Indian children and teenagers living in cities now have allergic asthma. We see a significant rise in patients, especially children, with breathlessness during pollen season or after exposure to dust. Many are unaware that their allergies are triggering asthma.

Asthmatic allergy can be triggered by a variety of factors, including bedding and carpets containing house dust mites, cat and dog pet dander, pollens during seasonal shifts, mold spores in wet spots, smoke, scents, and air pollution as inflammatory agents, and weather fluctuations or viral infections.

Diagnosis is made by a combination of lung function tests, allergy testing and thorough history of patterns of symptoms and triggers. While there is no cure for asthmatic allergy, it can be controlled well with medical treatment, allergen avoidance and lifestyle changes.

Treatment options include inhaled corticosteroids, bronchodilators, antihistamines and immunotherapy.

Awareness can lead to early diagnosis, stigma reduction and avoidance of fatal asthma attacks. Asthmatic allergy is not just a seasonal nuisance. It is a chronic disease that requires lifelong care and informed living.

By promoting timely treatment, allergen management and compassion, we can work towards reducing the burden of asthmatic allergy in India. Asthmatic allergy is most prevalent in children but can occur in adults as well. Allergies can develop into ongoing, uncontrollable asthma if left untreated.

Do not ignore early asthmatic symptoms like recurrent cough or mucous production. With proper diagnosis and treatment, patients can live completely active lives. Let’s breathe easy, together.