Alumna honoured

Tarn Taran, April 6
Dr Tanveer Kaur Sodhi, an ex-student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabal, who had participated in Y-20 under G-20 summit was honoured at a school function on Thursday.
