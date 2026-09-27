Amandeep Medicity opens stroke unit

Amandeep Medicity, in partnership with Ujala Cygnus Hospitals, inaugurated a state-of-the-art stroke unit in Amritsar on Saturday, strengthening access to specialised care for patients requiring urgent stroke treatment.

The dedicated unit will provide comprehensive stroke care, including stroke prevention and a transient ischaemic attack (TIA) clinic, acute reperfusion therapies such as thrombolysis and thrombectomy, a dedicated stroke unit and a stroke rehabilitation clinic. The services are designed to facilitate faster intervention, with doctors stressing that ‘time is brain’ in stroke management.

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The unit will be led by a multidisciplinary team comprising Dr Aishwarya Aditya Mehra, Senior Consultant and Head of Neuro and Spine Surgery; Dr Vineet Sehgal, Senior Neurologist and Head of Neurology and Stroke Services; Dr Jagbir Singh, Consultant Neurologist; Dr Jotdeep Singh, Consultant, Neurology and Spine Surgery; Dr Navdeep Singh, Senior Consultant Radiologist; and Dr Ekamjot Singh, Consultant Neuro-interventional Radiologist.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mehra said, “Stroke is a medical emergency where every minute counts. With our dedicated stroke unit, we are now equipped to provide acute reperfusion therapies like thrombolysis and thrombectomy within the golden window. Our focus is not just on saving lives, but on ensuring complete neurological recovery through structured rehabilitation.”

Dr Sehgal said most strokes were preventable and treatable if patients reached medical facilities in time. “Through our stroke prevention and tia Clinic, we aim to identify high-risk patients early, while our acute stroke protocols will ensure rapid diagnosis and reperfusion. Public awareness about BE FAST symptoms is crucial, and this unit is a major step towards reducing stroke-related disability in Punjab,” he said.

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Dr Amandeep Kaur, Director, Amandeep Hospital, said the initiative would bring timely, advanced and affordable stroke care to people in Amritsar and Punjab.