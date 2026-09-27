DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amandeep Medicity opens stroke unit

Amandeep Medicity opens stroke unit

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dignitaries during the inaugural ceremony in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Amandeep Medicity, in partnership with Ujala Cygnus Hospitals, inaugurated a state-of-the-art stroke unit in Amritsar on Saturday, strengthening access to specialised care for patients requiring urgent stroke treatment.

The dedicated unit will provide comprehensive stroke care, including stroke prevention and a transient ischaemic attack (TIA) clinic, acute reperfusion therapies such as thrombolysis and thrombectomy, a dedicated stroke unit and a stroke rehabilitation clinic. The services are designed to facilitate faster intervention, with doctors stressing that ‘time is brain’ in stroke management.

Advertisement

The unit will be led by a multidisciplinary team comprising Dr Aishwarya Aditya Mehra, Senior Consultant and Head of Neuro and Spine Surgery; Dr Vineet Sehgal, Senior Neurologist and Head of Neurology and Stroke Services; Dr Jagbir Singh, Consultant Neurologist; Dr Jotdeep Singh, Consultant, Neurology and Spine Surgery; Dr Navdeep Singh, Senior Consultant Radiologist; and Dr Ekamjot Singh, Consultant Neuro-interventional Radiologist.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mehra said, “Stroke is a medical emergency where every minute counts. With our dedicated stroke unit, we are now equipped to provide acute reperfusion therapies like thrombolysis and thrombectomy within the golden window. Our focus is not just on saving lives, but on ensuring complete neurological recovery through structured rehabilitation.”

Dr Sehgal said most strokes were preventable and treatable if patients reached medical facilities in time. “Through our stroke prevention and tia Clinic, we aim to identify high-risk patients early, while our acute stroke protocols will ensure rapid diagnosis and reperfusion. Public awareness about BE FAST symptoms is crucial, and this unit is a major step towards reducing stroke-related disability in Punjab,” he said.

Advertisement

Dr Amandeep Kaur, Director, Amandeep Hospital, said the initiative would bring timely, advanced and affordable stroke care to people in Amritsar and Punjab.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts