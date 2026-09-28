Ambedkar House clinches football championship trophy at Tarn Taran school

Lakshita International School, Tarn Taran, organised a football tournament on its sprawling playground on Saturday, with teams representing all four houses competing for the champions trophy. Ambedkar House emerged victorious after defeating Gandhi House in the final.

The tournament was organised for students of classes VI to XII with the aim of promoting physical fitness, team spirit, discipline and leadership qualities. Players from Gandhi, Patel, Ambedkar and Bose houses participated in the matches.

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In the semi-final, Gandhi House defeated Patel House in a closely contested match to secure a place in the final. In the title clash, Ambedkar House put up a commendable performance to defeat Gandhi House and clinch the Champions Trophy.

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A prize distribution ceremony was held immediately after the final match. Principal Jasbeer Kaur Sidhu presented the trophy and gold medals to the members of Ambedkar House.

Congratulating Ambedkar House on its victory, Principal Jasbeer also appreciated Gandhi, Patel and Bose houses for their efforts and sportsmanship. She said, “Sports are an integral part of education. They teach us discipline, teamwork, handling victory and defeat, and leadership.” She also lauded the sincere efforts of the Sports Department, event organisers and all house mistresses for the successful conduct of the tournament.