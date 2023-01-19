Ambulance staff strike: Chemists extend support

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 18

Lending support to the protesting employees of the 108 ambulance service, the Punjab State Pharmacy Officers Association has demanded that the government regularise the services of the employees and provide them salaries and other benefits on the pattern of the Haryana government.“The denial of the basic salary increment to these employees year after year is no way to recognise their services,” rued Ashok Sharma, a leader.