Home / Amritsar / Ambulances deployed to provide post-flood healthcare

Ambulances deployed to provide post-flood healthcare

Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
The Health Department is providing 24x7 medical services to the residents of flood-affected areas in Ajnala and Ramdass. photo: Vishal Kumar
In view of the health crises emerging in the flood-affected areas of the district, the Health Department has deployed 23 ambulances to provide uninterrupted healthcare services to the families in Ajnala and Ramdass areas.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh flagged off these ambulances from Government Medical College (GMC) here on Tuesday. The ambulances, supported by the Indian Medical Association (Amritsar) and several other social service organisations, will carry medical teams to the villages. These teams will check patients, distribute medicines and provide emergency care.

Dr Balbir Singh also visited the flood-affected areas and took stock of the health services. He directed health officers to serve people with full dedication so that they do not face health-related problems in this crisis.

Special medical teams have also been deployed at the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Ajnala. ASHA workers and nursing students have been motivated to reach every household and provide the necessary services. Ajnala MLA and former minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also accompanied the minister and shared details about the situation prevailing in different villages.

Dr Balbir Singh visited a medical camp at village Bedi Chhanna, inspected health services at the local Gurdwara Sahib, and distributed relief material among the residents. He assured people that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s government is standing firmly with them and taking all possible steps to support them.

The minister said that special efforts are being made to prevent waterborne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and skin infections. ORS (Oral rehydration solution) packets and chlorine tablets are being distributed regularly. He also advised people on snakebite safety, warning them not to cut the wound or try to suck out the poison but to immediately call an ambulance and rush the patient to a hospital for treatment by expert doctors.

He urged people to keep their surroundings clean, avoid entering floodwaters and use torches at night. The minister emphasised that the Punjab Government has made strong arrangements to provide medicines, emergency care and preventive measures against water-borne diseases. He himself is visiting the affected areas to review the situation.

Civil Surgeon Dr Swarnjit Singh Dhawan, Medical College principal Dr Rajiv Devgan, Medical Superintendent Dr Karamjit Singh, Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinderpal Kaur, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Gurmeet Kaur, District Immunisation Officer Dr Bharti Dhawan and several other doctors were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, people were asked to avoid contact with flood waters as it can give rise to skin diseases and not to ignore insect bites.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

