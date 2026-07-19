Amicable end to14-yr-old cheque-bounce dispute

A 14-year-old cheque-bounce case, involving a commercial dispute, was settled during a Special Lok Adalat held by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) here on Saturday.

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As many as 37 of the 391 cases were taken up before five benches, with the settlement amount reaching Rs 51.09 lakh.

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The highlight of the Lok Adalat was the settlement of a complaint titled “Gourav Impex vs Golden Overseas”, which had been pending since May 14, 2012. The dispute that arose following a business transaction was resolved after over 14 years through mutual consent.

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The complainant had alleged that the accused firm purchased goods worth Rs 36.76 lakh and paid Rs 20 lakh, leaving an outstanding liability.

To clear the balance, the accused allegedly issued two cheques for Rs 5 lakh each, which were dishonoured in March 2012 with the bank’s remark “Payment Stopped by Drawer”.

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A complaint under the Negotiable Instruments Act was subsequently filed after the accused failed to clear the dues despite receiving a legal notice.

During the trial, the accused was declared a proclaimed offender.

Following his arrest, the proceedings resumed. The court continued to encourage both sides to explore an amicable settlement.