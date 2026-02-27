Amid board exams, several Amritsar schools receive bomb threats

Amid board exams, several private schools in Amritsar received bomb threats on Friday morning, creating panic. The threat was sent anonymously via email. School heads and principals of several prominent private schools received the email, using a similar pattern of threat, stating that bombs have been planted in the school.

The school heads informed the police as soon as they received the email while the CBSE, CICSE and PSEB board exams were being conducted.

Confirming the same, a video message was released by Alam Vijay Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Amritsar, where he said that the special task force, including bomb squads have combed through the said schools.

"Several schools today received the bomb threats and our teams have carried out inspection. We are still assessing the situation, but there is no need to panic or feel scared. Since examinations are underway, this could have been done with an intent to create panic. We are considering all possibilities," he said. "Timely action taken, no need to panic."

This is the second time in two months that the private schools in city have received bomb threats. This could also be connected to a larger, deliberate attempt to create panic as a string of bomb threats via email have been received repeatedly since July 2025 across private schools in Delhi, Chandigarh and Punjab.

The police, as per procedure followed, have deployed Gazetted Officers at each school and anti-sabotage checks are underway. The Cyber Police Station is also tracking the source of the mail.

Meanwhile, one of the school heads, said, "Today, we had computer applications and IT exams for Class 10 CBSE and Fine Arts exam for Class 12. So, the students were not in full strength. Also, we alerted the police and made sure that students were sent back home safely without any disruption," she said.