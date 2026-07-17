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Home / Amritsar / Amid chaos, Palwinder Kaur elected Qadian Municipal Council president

Amid chaos, Palwinder Kaur elected Qadian Municipal Council president

Gur Dilbagh Singh made vice-president as AAP, Cong come to blows

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 02:42 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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AAP, Congress workers scuffle during the municipal council elections in Qadian.
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A scuffle broke out at the Qadian municipal council, marring the election to the posts of president and vice-president of the civic body on Thursday.

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Amid the high drama in the House, Palwinder Kaur was elected the president, while Gur Dilbagh Singh was elected her deputy.

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Reports had predicted violence before the polls and subsequently the Batala police had tightened security throughout the city.

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Qadian falls under the jurisdiction of the Batala police district.

Senior officers had positioned themselves at strategic points. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa, along with councillors, was on his way to the MC office when the violence erupted. Congress workers claimed that the police and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were hand in glove with each other to ensure that the nominee of the ruling party was made the president.

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At one time, Partap was pushed violently but before the situation could go out of hand, his security men threw a cordon around him. Multiple videos of the violence have gone viral.

Physical fights, chaos and high-pitched quarrels between AAP loyalists and Congressmen were a common sight.

A police officer, however, said that they did not help any particular party and were positioned in strength in the city to maintain law and order.

Partap, by virtue of being the MLA of Qadian, is an ex-officio member of the

15-member house. The election was held by show of hands and was conducted by the Batala SDM.

The recent elections had thrown up a hung house.

Guriqbal Singh Mahal, who contested the 2022 Assembly polls on SAD ticket but recently shifted loyalty to the AAP, was instrumental in making Palwinder Kaur the president. When he defected to AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a few days ago, he took all the six SAD councillors with him to his new party.

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